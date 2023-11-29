The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the USC Trojans (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the USC vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM USC (-17.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel USC (-17.5) 153.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

USC vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

USC has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

Eastern Washington has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 USC is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (46th).

USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

