USC vs. Eastern Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the USC Trojans (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the USC vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
USC vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Eastern Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-17.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-17.5)
|153.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends
- USC has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.
- Eastern Washington has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.
USC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- USC is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (46th).
- USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.