The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the USC Trojans (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the USC vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-17.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel USC (-17.5) 153.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

USC vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

  • USC has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
  • The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.
  • Eastern Washington has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.

USC Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • USC is 21st-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (46th).
  • USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

