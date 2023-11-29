Wednesday's contest between the USC Trojans (4-2) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at Galen Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-65 and heavily favors USC to secure the victory. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

USC vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 84, Eastern Washington 65

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-19.1)

USC (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

USC is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Washington's 3-2-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 196th in college basketball and are allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 111th in college basketball.

USC is 188th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.7 its opponents average.

USC hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Trojans average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (200th in college basketball), and allow 83.8 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

USC has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball action), 2.2 more than the 12.0 it forces on average (201st in college basketball).

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.7 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and are allowing 80.7 per outing to rank 333rd in college basketball.

Eastern Washington is 311th in college basketball at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Eastern Washington hits 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

Eastern Washington has committed 2.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (316th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (253rd in college basketball).

