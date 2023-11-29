The USC Trojans (2-1) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

USC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

USC vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 76.7 59th
96th 67.4 Points Allowed 71.4 221st
147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.2 90th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
143rd 13.5 Assists 15.4 34th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

