USC vs. Eastern Washington November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The USC Trojans (2-1) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
USC Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
USC vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|76.7
|59th
|96th
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|15.4
|34th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
