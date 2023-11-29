The USC Trojans (2-1) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

USC Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

USC vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 76.7 59th 96th 67.4 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.2 90th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 15.4 34th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

