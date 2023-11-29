The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) visit the USC Trojans (4-2) after losing five straight road games. The Trojans are heavy favorites by 17.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 153.5 points.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -17.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs Eastern Washington Betting Records & Stats

The Trojans have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

USC has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Trojans have a 96.8% chance to win.

Eastern Washington has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Eagles this season with a +1300 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Washington has a 7.1% chance of walking away with the win.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 0 0% 74.8 148.5 67.2 147.9 145.5 Eastern Washington 4 80% 73.7 148.5 80.7 147.9 149.1

Additional USC vs Eastern Washington Insights & Trends

The 74.8 points per game the Trojans put up are 5.9 fewer points than the Eagles give up (80.7).

USC has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 80.7 points.

The Eagles score 6.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Trojans allow (67.2).

Eastern Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

USC vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 2-2-0 1-1 3-1-0 Eastern Washington 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0

USC vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Eastern Washington 15-2 Home Record 11-1 5-5 Away Record 10-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

