Wednesday's contest at UCCU Center has the Seattle U Redhawks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) matching up with the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 victory, heavily favoring Seattle U.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 72, Utah Valley 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah Valley vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-10.5)

Seattle U (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.5

Utah Valley has gone 2-1-0 against the spread, while Seattle U's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Wolverines have a 1-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Redhawks have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (scoring 70.0 points per game to rank 270th in college basketball while giving up 66.5 per outing to rank 101st in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential overall.

Utah Valley comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It is collecting 36.8 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3 per contest.

Utah Valley makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 24.0% rate (354th in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 its opponents make while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc.

The Wolverines' 87.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 288th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 74th in college basketball.

Utah Valley and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wolverines commit 13.0 per game (249th in college basketball) and force 13.0 (130th in college basketball play).

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (244th in college basketball) and give up 62.0 per outing (31st in college basketball).

Seattle U ranks 166th in college basketball at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 28.7 its opponents average.

Seattle U knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 31.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 26.7%.

Seattle U forces 13.0 turnovers per game (130th in college basketball) while committing 14.0 (305th in college basketball).

