Wednesday's WAC slate includes the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Game Information

Utah Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Aziz Bandaogo: 11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Trey Woodbury: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Harmon: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Le'Tre Darthard: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tim Fuller: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 47th 77.4 Points Scored 72.0 169th 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 69.0 141st 2nd 37.8 Rebounds 34.3 44th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 19th 16.0 Assists 11.9 274th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

