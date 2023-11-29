Utah Valley vs. Seattle U November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's WAC slate includes the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Utah Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Aziz Bandaogo: 11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Trey Woodbury: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Harmon: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Le'Tre Darthard: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tim Fuller: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|47th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|141st
|2nd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|19th
|16.0
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
