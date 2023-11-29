Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Villanova Wildcats (2-1) will play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Villanova Top Players (2022-23)
- Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
