The Villanova Wildcats (2-1) will play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Villanova Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

  • Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 72.4 160th
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 72.4 248th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
324th 11.1 Assists 12.1 264th
11th 9.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.