The Villanova Wildcats (2-1) will play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 72.4 160th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 324th 11.1 Assists 12.1 264th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

