Wednesday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) and Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 78-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wisconsin, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 29.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Badgers claimed an 82-72 victory over Boston College.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Northern Illinois 55

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers notched their signature win of the season on November 14, when they secured a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings.

Wisconsin has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

The Badgers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 82) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 103) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 108) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 174) on November 7

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 3.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.2 PTS, 7 REB, 3.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Serah Williams: 14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Sania Copeland: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Brooke Schramek: 10 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Natalie Leuzinger: 7.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are outscoring opponents by four points per game with a +24 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (176th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.