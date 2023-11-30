Can we count on A.J. Greer lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800

Greer stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in two games (one shot).

Greer has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:34 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 11:25 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:13 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:39 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 9:19 Away L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

