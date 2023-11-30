Can we count on A.J. Greer lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Greer stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in two games (one shot).
  • Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:34 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 11:25 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:13 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:39 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 9:19 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.