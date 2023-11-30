For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Tuch a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

Tuch has scored in six of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:00 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 25:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:50 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

