Will Alex Tuch Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Tuch a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Tuch stats and insights
- Tuch has scored in six of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Tuch recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|21:51
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|21:38
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|17:50
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
