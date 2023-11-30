Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Tuch available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alex Tuch vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 16:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In six of 19 games this year Tuch has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Tuch has a point in 11 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 19 games this season, Tuch has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 2 16 Points 4 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

