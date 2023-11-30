Should you bet on Alexander Holtz to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holtz stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Holtz has no points on the power play.

Holtz's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:09 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:47 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:39 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:05 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.