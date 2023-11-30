Anders Lee will be in action when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Thursday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Lee are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Anders Lee vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +360)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Lee has a goal in four games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of 21 games this season, Lee has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lee has an assist in two of 21 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Lee goes over his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 21.7%.

Lee Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 11 6 Points 3 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

