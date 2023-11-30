Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 30?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mangiapane stats and insights
- Mangiapane has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.
- Mangiapane averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|15:06
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.