Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 30?
Should you bet on Anthony Duclair to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 10-1
Sharks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
