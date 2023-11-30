Should you bet on Anthony Duclair to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

