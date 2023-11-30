Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. If you're considering a wager on Duclair against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

In three of 19 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Duclair has recorded a point in a game three times this season over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In two of 19 contests this year, Duclair has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Duclair has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Duclair has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 19 Games 8 5 Points 3 3 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

