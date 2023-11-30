On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Auston Matthews going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

In seven of 20 games this season, Matthews has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Matthews has picked up five goals and two assists on the power play.

Matthews' shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:15 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 3 2 1 20:28 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 18:53 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

