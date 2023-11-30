Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Matthews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Auston Matthews vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 21:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In Matthews' 20 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In seven of 20 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Matthews goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Matthews has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 2 21 Points 3 14 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

