Blackhawks vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-225)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|6
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 20 times, and won seven, or 35.0%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played 14 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs Red Wings Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|76 (5th)
|Goals
|53 (30th)
|63 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (23rd)
|20 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (30th)
|16 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (15th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Chicago went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 3-7-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Chicago has gone over the total five times.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Blackhawks' games average 7.3 goals, 0.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks' 53 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 73 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -20.
