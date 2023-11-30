Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 30?
Will Blake Coleman score a goal when the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Coleman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Stars this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
- Coleman has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:52
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|15:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|15:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
