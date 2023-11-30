For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in five of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:55 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

