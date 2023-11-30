The New York Islanders, including Bo Horvat, take the ice Thursday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Horvat are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Bo Horvat vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Horvat has scored a goal in five of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Horvat has a point in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Horvat has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Horvat has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Horvat Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 10 15 Points 6 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 5

