For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Bobby Brink a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

Brink has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 4-1 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:41 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

