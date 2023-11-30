Will Bobby McMann find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann 2022-23 stats and insights

McMann did not score in 10 games last season.

McMann produced zero points on the power play last season.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kraken secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

