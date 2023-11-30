Will Bobby McMann Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 30?
Will Bobby McMann find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
McMann 2022-23 stats and insights
- McMann did not score in 10 games last season.
- McMann produced zero points on the power play last season.
Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Kraken secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
