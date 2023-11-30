In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Brendan Smith to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

