The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brock Nelson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

In seven of 21 games this season, Nelson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Nelson has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Nelson's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:38 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:46 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:33 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:01 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

