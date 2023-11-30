Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 30?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brock Nelson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Nelson stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Nelson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Nelson has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Nelson's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Nelson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|16:38
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|2
|0
|15:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|17:33
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-2
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
