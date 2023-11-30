The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Fancy a wager on Nelson in the Islanders-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brock Nelson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:40 per game on the ice, is -2.

In Nelson's 21 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nelson has a point in nine games this season (out of 21), including multiple points six times.

Nelson has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Nelson has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Nelson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 11 15 Points 8 9 Goals 5 6 Assists 3

