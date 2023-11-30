Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Brown County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame De La Baie Academy High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: De Pere, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Random Lake High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Denmark, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menominee Indian High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algoma High School at Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Conference: Packerland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
