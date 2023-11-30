The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center, will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago Bulls (5-14). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Bulls matchup.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.9 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 117.8 per outing (22nd in the league).

The Bulls have a -127 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 106.2 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 112.8 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 227.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 230.6 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than the total for this contest.

Milwaukee has compiled a 7-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has covered five times in 19 matchups with a spread this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.5 -110 30.1 Damian Lillard 26.5 -120 26.0 Brook Lopez 13.5 +100 13.2

Bucks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Bulls +15000 +8000 -

