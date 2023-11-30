The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Bucks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 117 - Bulls 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-5.2)

Bucks (-5.2) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Bucks (7-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.9% of the time, 12.6% more often than the Bulls (5-14-0) this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Milwaukee is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Chicago puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (61.1% of the time) than Chicago (52.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Bulls are 2-8, while the Bucks are 13-4 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are ceding 117.8 points per game this year (22nd-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on offense, putting up 120.9 points per contest (third-best).

Milwaukee is pulling down 43.8 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 24.4 per game.

Milwaukee, who is 11th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

The Bucks are eighth in the NBA with 13.9 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

