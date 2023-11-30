Ahead of a game against the Chicago Bulls (5-14), the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at United Center.

The Bucks won their most recent matchup 131-124 against the Heat on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-leading 33 points for the Bucks in the victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

