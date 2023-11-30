How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) on November 30, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bucks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Bucks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Bulls Prediction
|Bucks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Bulls Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Milwaukee has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
- The Bucks score 120.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.8 the Bulls allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 112.8 points, it is 11-2.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have played worse when playing at home this season, posting 118.8 points per game, compared to 123.1 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 116.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 119.6.
- The Bucks are sinking 13.9 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 3.9% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14, 39.4%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
