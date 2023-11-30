The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) on November 30, 2023 at United Center.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Milwaukee has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Bucks score 120.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.8 the Bulls allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 112.8 points, it is 11-2.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have played worse when playing at home this season, posting 118.8 points per game, compared to 123.1 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 116.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 119.6.

The Bucks are sinking 13.9 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 3.9% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14, 39.4%).

Bucks Injuries