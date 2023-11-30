Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -149)

Antetokounmpo has racked up 30.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 25.5-point total set for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Lillard has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

He drains 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Thursday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Thursday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 13.5 points, 0.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Lopez has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.