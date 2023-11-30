When the New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).

Clutterbuck has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:39 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:02 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:22 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

