When the San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Calen Addison find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 22 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Addison has picked up six assists on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:45 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:59 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

