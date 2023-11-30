Calen Addison will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins meet on Thursday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Addison intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Calen Addison vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Addison has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 17:58 on the ice per game.

Addison has yet to score a goal through 22 games this season.

Addison has a point in eight of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Addison has an assist in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 37% that Addison hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Addison has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Addison Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 22 Games 2 9 Points 0 0 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

