Will Calle Jarnkrok Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 30?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calle Jarnkrok light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarnkrok stats and insights
- Jarnkrok has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Jarnkrok recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|15:40
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|17:38
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:13
|Home
|L 6-4
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
