The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calle Jarnkrok light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

  • Jarnkrok has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:40 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:38 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

