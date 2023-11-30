Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Looking to bet on Jarnkrok's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Jarnkrok has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 15:32 on the ice per game.

Jarnkrok has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Jarnkrok has a point in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Jarnkrok has an assist in six of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Jarnkrok hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 2 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

