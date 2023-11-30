Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calumet County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Calumet County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calumet County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valders High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Chilton, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.