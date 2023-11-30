In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Cam Atkinson to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

In seven of 22 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Atkinson has picked up three assists on the power play.

Atkinson averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:47 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:04 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

