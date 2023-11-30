Cam Atkinson will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Atkinson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cam Atkinson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has a point in 10 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

In four of 22 games this season, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Atkinson's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 3 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

