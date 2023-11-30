Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 30?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cameron York find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- York has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|22:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 2-1
Flyers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
