The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cameron York find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

  • In three of 22 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • York has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:55 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:54 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:58 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

