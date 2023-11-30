Will Casey Cizikas Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 30?
Should you wager on Casey Cizikas to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cizikas stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Cizikas has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cizikas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.