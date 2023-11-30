Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
Should you bet on Casey Mittelstadt to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|23:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.