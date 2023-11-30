Should you bet on Casey Mittelstadt to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • In four of 22 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
  • Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:01 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 23:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:39 Away L 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

