Casey Mittelstadt will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Mittelstadt's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 18:08 on the ice per game.

Mittelstadt has a goal in four games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mittelstadt has a point in 14 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 13 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 2 20 Points 1 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.