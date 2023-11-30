Should you wager on Chris Tierney to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney stats and insights

  • Tierney is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • Tierney has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 2-1
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:55 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

