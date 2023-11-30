For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Christopher Tanev a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has attempted two shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.