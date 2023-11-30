Will Colin Miller Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 30?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Colin Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Miller has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 5-2
Devils vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
