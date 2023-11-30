The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Colin Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

