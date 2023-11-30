Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Bedard's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor Bedard vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

In Bedard's 20 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bedard has a point in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 20 games this year, Bedard has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Bedard hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 63 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.