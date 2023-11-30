Will Connor Brown Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 30?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Brown has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
