The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Brown has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:53 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 6-4 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:25 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.